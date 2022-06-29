The eleventh annual Sort 4 the Cause fundraiser garnered $18,000 in donations more than last year and also more than doubled the average of all the previous years with the total of $120,000.
The three-day event drew in 747 two-person ranch sorting teams with 42 of them being in the cancer survivor class.
Riders came from all over the Pacific Northwest and Canada to the Sunnyside cancer fundraiser at Speck’s Arena, 1207 South St., June 17-19. The event featured riders of all ages from 10 to 80 years old.
Each team of two riders on horseback raced against the clock to separate cows in order by number and drive them into a pen.
The event brought in funds to benefit three Lower Yakima Valley charities through entry fees, community donations, silent and live auctions. This year’s total brings the grand total collected since the summer of 2011 to $660,000.
Top auction items were a Jey’s custom S4C saddle donated by Patrick Witham of Clireon Wound & Skin Care, $4,400; a large metal horse sculpture donated by Wes Stickney, $1,700; muck cart full of booze donated by Hinkle Family, $1,100; hand-stitched quilt donated by Lyn Sak, $1,075; box seat at Ellensburg Rodeo donated by Emma Roy, $1,000; and a weekend at a Chinook Pass cabin donated by local Robin Robert, $800.
Once again the beneficiaries include Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, Children’s Wishes & Dreams and Wellness House. Each group received a check for $40,000.
The next Sort 4 the Cause fundraiser is scheduled for June 15, 16 and 17, 2023.
2022 Sort for the Cause winners:
In the Open division, Beth Rishor and Larry Wolf were first with a time of 148 seconds and with 22 cattle penned.
For Pro-Am, Larry Wolf and Tim Larson grabbed first place with a time of 108.08 and 20 penned.
In Pro-Nov, Carly More and Kip Veltman penned 19 in 112.08 for first.
Connie Hauver and Larry Kling penned 14 with a time of 104.9 for first in the Amateur division.
In Am-Nov, Ron Davis and Jenny LaFrenier were first with a time of 109.45 and 20 cattle penned.
In Novice, Dawn Welch and Amber Dethlefs had a time of 101.36 with 14 penned for first.
For the Survivor class, the team of Lisa Fast and John Borkholder won with 20 penned in 99.82.
In addition to cash prizes each winner received a belt buckle as an award.
