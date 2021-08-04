Y’all ready for Grizzly football?

Can you believe it? We are less than one month away from kickoff of the Sunnyside High School football season.
Soon we will be watching our Grizzlies march up and down the field scoring touchdowns, smelling the hamburgers cooking in the air, and listening to the band play as the cheerleaders lead the stands in chants of “Grizzly Power.” It’s all just around the corner so that means it’s time for a season preview.
Our schedule is a very competitive one this year, besides our normal Big 9 opponents we will playing the perennial powerhouses of Prosser, Hermiston, Skyview and Kamiakin. There will be no push over games in our schedule this year and it will make for some exciting football all season long.
This will also be the last season played at Clem Senn field. Nostalgia will be running high as memories will be shared among the alumni who come to the games.
I wish I could give you stats like reporters do or tell you how many all-league kids we have coming back, but to be honest I don’t find those things as important, so they tend to slip my mind.
To me, what is more important is that our community comes together under those lights. That there are 1,000+ people on our side of the stands dressed in the Red and Black and wanting one thing – for our home team to come out with a hard-fought win. It is something that every person in our community should experience.
So, in wrapping up my season preview I will leave you with this: The stands will be packed, the crowd will be loud, and our boys will leave it all on the field.
We will win a lot, maybe lose a few, Myles will run over people, Chase will lay out some receivers, and our D-line will dominate.
So, if you like good, hardnosed football make sure you clear your Friday nights and get out to Clem Senn and yell “Go Grizzlies!”
A full schedule can be found at www.SunnysideGrizzlies.com.
