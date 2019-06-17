SUNNYSIDE — The following are the Top 4 competitors in the June 9 fundraiser for the Yakima County Barrel Racing Association.
DIVISION 1
1 Ella Stahl "CeeCee" 17.608
2 Libby Gibson Lamour De La Reine "Shelby" 17.639
3 Rio Schmidt "Snip" 17.709
4 Shannon PattersonFrench Kick "Charlene" 17.769
DIVISION II
1 Bailie Berry CSE Golden Dinero "Rush" 18.124
2 Sandy Crow Miss Sable Cash Bar "Sable" 18.154
2 Shaela Kimsey Biluckatuck "Tucker" 18.154
4 Dani Koelzer JS Super Money "CT" 18.279
DIVISION III
1 Marla Moomaw Shez Captain Obvious "Hydi" 18.624
2 Morgan Washington "Blue" 18.637
3 Jackie Kimsey "Tuff" 18.638
4 Erika Rocha "Dot" 18.654
DIVISION IV
1 Lisa Schmidt "Taxi" 19.159
2 Syd Sutton Ransom Shady "Abilene" 19.234
3 Sharon Schaefer "Pyro" 19.236
4 Nicki McKay "Vinnie" 19.274
DIVISION V
1 Rana Clark Kingsmokinpep TW "Smokey" 19.635
2 Tai Casey Picabo Look "Jane" 19.641
3 Sydnie Linarez Iza All Dat N More "Iza" 19.655
4 Lisa Schmidt "Cowboy" 19.677
