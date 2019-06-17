Lisa Schmidt
A BARREL OF FUN —Yakima Barrel Racing Club member Lisa Schmidt on board “Taxi” takes part in the group’s fundraising weekend, which drew hundreds of riders to benefit their end of the year awards honoring eight divisions with saddles on Sunday, June 9. Schmidt posted a 19.159 course time at Van De Graaf Arena, located on 321 Bishop Rd.

 Patrick Shelby

SUNNYSIDE — The following are the Top 4 competitors in the June 9 fundraiser for the Yakima County Barrel Racing Association.

DIVISION 1

1 Ella Stahl "CeeCee" 17.608

2 Libby Gibson Lamour De La Reine "Shelby" 17.639

3 Rio Schmidt "Snip" 17.709

4 Shannon PattersonFrench Kick "Charlene" 17.769

DIVISION II

1 Bailie Berry CSE Golden Dinero "Rush" 18.124

2 Sandy Crow Miss Sable Cash Bar "Sable" 18.154

2 Shaela Kimsey Biluckatuck "Tucker" 18.154

4 Dani Koelzer JS Super Money "CT" 18.279

DIVISION III

1 Marla Moomaw Shez Captain Obvious "Hydi" 18.624

2 Morgan Washington "Blue" 18.637

3 Jackie Kimsey "Tuff" 18.638

4 Erika Rocha "Dot" 18.654

DIVISION IV

1 Lisa Schmidt "Taxi" 19.159

2 Syd Sutton Ransom Shady "Abilene" 19.234

3 Sharon Schaefer "Pyro" 19.236

4 Nicki McKay "Vinnie" 19.274

DIVISION V

1 Rana Clark Kingsmokinpep TW "Smokey" 19.635

2 Tai Casey Picabo Look "Jane" 19.641

3 Sydnie Linarez Iza All Dat N More "Iza" 19.655

4 Lisa Schmidt "Cowboy" 19.677

