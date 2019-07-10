The following are the Yakima County Barrel Racing Association results from June 20:
1D
1 17.312 Cheyenne Allen/Smooch
2 17.345 Tina Vasile/Coco
3 17.392 Karli Scelzie/Horse
4 17.398 Cathy Lemke/Sugar
5 17.443 Kelsey Marsh/Dutch
6 17.602 Sierra Bryan/Nellie
7 17.687 Cheyenne Allen/Three
8 17.688 Erika Rocha/Dream
9 17.709 Cindi Williams/Snort
2D
1 17.903 Jenna Flumerfelt/Cadillac
2 17.934 Jessica Gunnier/Stricken
3 17.969 Molly Lawson/Jett
4 17.972 Haiden Harrington/Willow
5 18.002 Hanna Nowlin/Pickle
6 18.006 Jenifer Gatewood/Hope
7 18.007 Kaedence Loomis/Sugar
8 18.050 Susan Jenson/Justice
9 18.062 Kylee Gohl/CJ
10 18.093 Kelci KcKenna JD
11 18.100 Hallie Faulk/Rio
12 18.120 Shaela Kimsey/Tucker
13 18.125 Amanda Ostic/Fritz
14 18.187 Mirandra Meldrum/Nikki
15 18.200 Julia Hennessey/Hannah
16 18.307 Jenna Flumerfelt/Yeti
17 18.308 Traci Patterson/Dex
3D
1 18.356 Deinsie Arnold/Jazz
2 18.400 Kassi Lucas/Smokey
3 18.425 Koral Smarlowitt/Magnum
4 18.441 Julie Cravens/Shark
5 18.484 Peighton Royster/Hula
6 18.486 Sidney Adams/Bell
7 18.490 Cheyenne Allen/Goodone
8 18.573 Sami Jo Sartin/Ginger
9 18.634 Elliott Blackburn/Daizy Duke
10 18.690 Kim Krueger/Ellie
11 18.694 Colby Grsaham/Dallas
12 18.809 Sierra Bryan/Luther
4D
1 18.883 Sheadan Heemsah/Stubby
2 18.898 Sierra Bryan/Jax
3 18.944 Rachel Crites/miss
4 19.043 Jessica Gunnier/Walter
5 19.055 Sheadan Heemsah/Flicka
6 19.131 Tina Vasile/Bee
7 19.193 Emma Hewitt/Tuff
8 19.266 Rana Clark/Smokey
9 19.274 Hannah Hull/Chrome
10 19.340 Rainey Arnold/Skippy
5D
1 19.387 Rhiannon Whitlock/Taz
2 19.463 Robin Gamble/Spitfire
3 19.518 Alyssa Miller/Houstan
4 19.530 Mariah Rennard/Jack
5 19.579 Jodi Clark/Sierra
6 19.697 Adrianna Hoekman/Sis
7 19.819 Kyley Trembaly/Diamond
6D
1 19.865 Morgan Birkby/Jody
2 19.896 Penny Brooks/Pistol
3 19.904 Julie Cravens/Flash
4 20.014 Tiffany Cottrell/True
5 20.113 Julie Hellyer/AJ
6 20.242 Danielle Crow/Baylea
7 20.282 Jennifer England/Cowboy
7D
1 20.396 Kelsey Marsh/Ringo
8D
1 20.955 Mayayla Stone/Tigger
2 21.612 Tara Morton/Cassy
3 21.648 Morgan Volland/Lady
4 21.895 Jackie Kimsey/Zevi
5 22.084 Tina Schumacher/Chase
6 22.097 Hanna Nowlin/Sunny
7 22.243 Martay Gunnier/Weezy
8 22.561 Amelia Tyndall/Lily
9 22.634 Natalie Riel/Gizmo
10 23.439 Ella Bouchey/Houstan
11 24.395 Adrianna Hoekman/Cinnamon
12 25.592 Anissa Capps/Chaser
13 29.258 Alicia Hannahs/Uno
14 30.788 Syd Sutton/Tex
N/T Martay Gunnier/Runt
N/T Julie Hellyer/Cisco
N/T Chelsey Jones/Fritz
N/T Amanda Ostic/Chief
N/T Joelle Ford/Dolly
N/T Megan Pearson/Ishey
N/T Ariel Welch/Red
N/T Rachel Crites/Lucky
N/T Sandy Crow/Touche
N/T Erika Rocha/Dot
