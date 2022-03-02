The Washington State House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 4662 Monday, Feb. 28 honoring the accomplishments and character of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Cooper Douglas Kupp.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, and Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, drafted and sponsored the resolution.
A Yakima native and Davis High School graduate, Kupp capped his record-breaking NFL season by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI and being named its Most Valuable Player.
“Not only did Cooper break long-standing NFL records and earn the most prestigious awards in all of professional sports, he did it with humility and class,” said Dufault. “I know I speak for every Yakima Valley resident and Davis High School graduate when I say – ‘Cooper, we love you and your family and are so proud of all you have accomplished and overcome.”
House Resolution 4662 will now be entered in the official journal of the Washington State Legislature and a copy presented to Cooper Kupp and his family later this year.
