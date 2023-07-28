YAKIMA — Yakima United FC will create club history this weekend as they prepare to host the 2023 Evergreen Premier League Championship against the Spokane Shadow.
Yakima United FC hosts 2023 EPLWA Championship this Saturday
- Ileana Martinez
Ileana Martinez
Media + Marketing Director
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Ileana Martinez
Media + Marketing Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most Popular
Articles
- Minerva Flores
- Sunnyside City Council incumbents, challengers look to the future
- Beatrice Hole
- Registration still open for Sunnyside day camps
- Harmful algal bloom found in Granger's Hisey Park
- New rules protecting farmworkers now in effect
- Phyllis Eilene Auger McWhirk
- Yakima United FC hosts 2023 EPLWA Championship this Saturday
- Cesar Cortez
- James Patrick Kearney
This Week's Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Featured print ads
Latest News
- Parks & Rec soccer program registration begins August 1
- Yakima United FC hosts 2023 EPLWA Championship this Saturday
- New rules protecting farmworkers now in effect
- National Night Out block parties on tap Aug. 1
- Registration still open for Sunnyside day camps
- Red Bull crew makes ‘pit stop’ in Sunnyside
- Dr. Cleland-Zamudio now offering allergy testing in Grandview
- Civil Survival to host first advocacy workshop in Yakima
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.