OPEN CLASS (41 Teams): 1, LeAnne Wolf, Jason Robinson, Larry Wolf, 6 cows, 69.23 sec.; 2, Jason Robinson, Cayley Rishor-Olney, Beth Rishor, 6, 72.36; 3, Larry Wolf, Cayley Rishor-Olney, LeAnne Wolf, 6, 76.58; 4, Larry Wolf, Fred Young, Jessica Martinez, 6, 80.26; 5, Emily Vanausdl, Wyatt Crowley, John Schieche, 6, 82.05.
AMATEUR CLASS (26 Teams): 1, Pam Bright, Connie Hauver, Jane Bouchey, 6 cows, 86.89 sec.; 2, Pam Bright, Jessica Martinez, Sue Branch, 6, 91.55; 3, Gene Hill, Connie Hauver, Amelia Haller, 6, 97.90.
NOVICE CLASS (18 Teams): 1, Al Ford, Ron Morse, Rae Ann Jonson, 6 cows, 88.62 sec.; 2, Tori Calhoon, Joyce Roberts, Brooke Argento, 6, 118.70; 3, Evin Harvey, Heather Calhoon, Mike Brown, 6, 121.36.
GREEN NOVICE (4 Teams): 1, Keeley Leite, Rae Ann Jonson, with/Teresa Long, 6 cows, 100.87 sec.; 2, Brooke Argento, Keeley Leite, with/Mark Crowley, 6, 118.17; 3, Keeley Leite, Brooke Argento, with/Mark Crowley, 6, 119.26.
YOUTH CLASS (8 Teams): 1, Gracie Koffler, Jason Ortiz, with/Mark Crowley, 6 cows, 89.01 sec.; 2, Evin Harvey, Kaycie Leslie, with/Tara Moore, 6, 106.04; 3, Carson Hauver, Kassidey Brownlee, with/Teresa Long, 6, 112.39.
PAN CLASS (55 Teams): 1, Kelley Irwin, Jason Robinson, Evin Harvey, 6 cows, 67.69 sec.; 2, Mark Crowley, Jane Bouchey, Heather Calhoon, 6, 67.84; 3, Larry Wolf, Jason Robinson, Kassidey Brownlee, 6, 70.95; 4, Ron Davis, Wyatt Crowley, Jason Ortiz, 6, 74.23; 5, Justin Hauver, Pam Bright, Carson Hauver, 6, 75.68; 6, Larry Wolf, Matt Vachon, Tom Leite, 6, 76.11.
STANDINGS:
OPEN CLASS: 1, Darrell Winters-447; 2, Connie Martinez-442; 3, Dan Hunsaker-421.
AMATEUR CLASS: 1, Pam Bright-353; 2, Connie Hauver-335; 3, Jessica Martinez-310.
NOVICE CLASS: 1, Al Ford-255; 2, Joyce Roberts-210; 3, Ron Morse-207.
GREEN NOVICE CLASS: 1, Keeley Leite-144; 2, Tori Calhoon-89; 2, Brooke Argento-89.
YOUTH CLASS: 1, Jason Ortiz-135; 2, Evin Harvey-104; 3, Kassidey Brownlee-95.
PAN-OPEN CLASS: 1, Jay Cartmell-644; 2, Mark Crowley-612; 3, Justin Hauver-468.
PAN-AMATEUR CLASS: 1, Jane Bouchey-627; 2, Wyatt Crowley-555; 3, Amelia Haller-544.
PAN-NOVICE CLASS: 1, Tori Calhoon-726; 2, Jason Ortiz-593; 3, Evin Harvey-561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.