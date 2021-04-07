The Royal/Marq Sports Foundation, a new program dedicated to lower valley youth, ages 13 to 18, will have baseball tryouts for three teams on Sunday, April 11 and 18 at Sunnyside High School.
Tryouts for 15 to 18-year-olds are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 13 to 15 at 1 p.m.
Three teams to be filled: 13-year-old; 14-15; 16-18. Players from any school in the lower valley are welcome to tryout.
For more information, contact Pete Marquez at 509-840-4412 or email: grizzprez1972@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.