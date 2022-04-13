Head football coach Marshall Lobbestael, Sunnyside High School football players, Dave Martinez, and youth coaches helped set up a combine for elementary school children as a part of Grid Kids Football on Sunday, April 10.
Youth players tested out their skills in various events including the 40-yard dash, a 5-10-5 pro agility shuttle, broad jump, vertical jump, upper body medicine ball press, throwing, catching, and kicking test for each kid.
The combine gave a chance for the new football field to be used by the Grid Kids program for the first time, as well as give an opportunity for older Sunnyside football players to be role models for young kids.
This was the first step toward getting football started for elementary youth in Sunnyside this year. “The people and high school players who helped out made it a great experience for the young kids,” said Lobbestael.
This event was a small scale in comparison to the Grid Kids Camp that will be planned for the days of July 26, 27, and 28, organized by the Sunnyside football program.
Lobbestael says he is thrilled to guide the program and continue the work that has been done thus far, with the help of the Sunnyside high football team. “We have a great group of players who care about working out and training hard, playing football, and giving their time to help the program and I’m excited to continue to work with them.”
