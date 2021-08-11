Sunnyside Sharks close out the summer season

The Sunnyside Sharks end of season record was tough, but they still managed to pull through and finish with confidence.
“I think that overall, the swim season went really well, especially after taking a year off. The swimmers worked really hard and smoothly transitioned back into the swim season routine,” Coach Aydan Harrington said.
Towards the end of the season the Sunnyside Sharks had an in person meet against the Prosser Piranhas. “I think that the swimmers overall feel more confident at in person meet. With the virtual meets, the time conversions were hard to understand, and the calculations didn’t always seem to make sense. I think it was hard for swimmers, especially the younger kids, to understand how someone could place higher than them if they were physically swimming against them,” Coach Harrington said.
At the in person meet at Prosser against the Prosser Piranhas the Sunnyside Sharks had about thirteen swimmers place in first for their event.
3-year-old Devan Harrington won first place for the Girls 13-14 50yd Butterfly with a time of 33.81 seconds and for the 50yd Breaststroke with a time of 37.76 seconds. 18-year-old Kenzie Evans won first place for the Women 17-18 50yd Butterfly with a time of 36.01 seconds, 50 yd Breaststroke with a time of 44.13 seconds, 50 yd Backstroke with a time of 37.81 seconds and the 50 yd Freestyle with a time of 31.02 seconds. 7-year-old Maya Tree won first place for the Girls 8 and Under 25yd Breaststroke with a time of 41.57 seconds and the 25 yd Backstroke with a time of 28.19 seconds. 17-year-old Benjamin Anderson won first place for the Men
17-18 50yd Breaststroke with a time of 36.50 seconds and for the 200yd Individual Medley with a time of 2:56:71 seconds. 12-year-old RJ Curfman won first place for the Boys 11-12 50yd Backstroke with a time of 42.37 seconds and for the 50yd Freestyle with a time of 33.46 seconds. 17-year-old Cecilia Stroh won first place for the Women 17-18 200yd Individual Medley with a time of 3:25:43 seconds.
The scores from the Prosser Swim meet were the following: Prosser Piranhas 607, Sunnyside Sharks 187.
