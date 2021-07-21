Virtual swim meets continue for Sunnyside Sharks

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team spent last Thursday evening competing against the Prosser Piranhas and the Selah Dolphins.
The swim meet was full of cheering families and happy swimmers determined to get a better time or place first. Coach Harrington’s words of encouragement to each swimmer were to “keep on pushing.”
The 2021 season for the Sharks is looking quite different than previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with each swim event being held virtually.
“I thought I would like the meets more since they are at home, but they’re really quick and hard to get through it all without being tired,” said 15 year old Sami Mendoza.
“I feel like since we’re so far into it, like COVID, they are used to having to adapt to those type of things,” said Aydan Harrington, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Coach, when asked about how swimmers were adapting to the change.
Since the Sunnyside Sharks had their 2020 season cancelled due to the pandemic, they have since struggled to win a meet but will continue to try their hardest in the last two scheduled swim meets.
Many of the swimmers were excited to just be participating. “I love to swim for the Sunnyside sharks,” 12 year old Ian Anderson said.
The scores from the swim meet were: Selah Dolphins 417, Prosser Piranhas 301, Sunnyside Sharks 62.
6-year-old Payton Soto won first place for the Girls 8 & Under 50m Butterfly with a time of 1:39.43 seconds. 12-year-old Devan Harrington won first place for the Girls 13-14 50m Breaststroke with a time of 46.60 seconds. 12-year-old RJ Curfman won first place for the Boys 11-12 50m Backstroke with a time of 51.22 seconds.
The Sunnyside Sharks swim next tomorrow, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. against Prosser and Naches, and the 2021 Relay meet on Thursday, July 29 6:45 p.m. against Selah.
More information is available at sunnysidesharks.swimtopia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.