YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s Athletic Department is taking registrations for individual skills soccer camps being held on the college campus this month.
A girls’ soccer identification camp, for grades 10 and up, will be held Friday, Aug. 16, in two sessions, 9-11:45 a.m., and 1-3:45 p.m.
A high school girls’ summer preseason camp will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Aug. 19- 21.
A youth soccer camp will be offered from 4-6 p.m., Aug. 24-25 for girls in grades 3-8.
Register online at: www.yakimacollegesoccercamps.com.
For more information: 509-574-4718.
