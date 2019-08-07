YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College’s Athletic Department is taking registrations for individual skills soccer camps being held on the college campus this month.

A girls’ soccer identification camp, for grades 10 and up, will be held Friday, Aug. 16, in two sessions, 9-11:45 a.m., and 1-3:45 p.m.

A high school girls’ summer preseason camp will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Aug. 19- 21.

A youth soccer camp will be offered from 4-6 p.m., Aug. 24-25 for girls in grades 3-8.

Register online at: www.yakimacollegesoccercamps.com.

For more information: 509-574-4718.

Danny Sandoval can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 120 or email DSandoval@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.