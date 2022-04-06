YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College has announced that Josh Vega has been selected as the new Head Women’s Soccer Coach for the Yaks. As the fifth head coach in the program’s history, Vega will formally begin his duties immediately.
“I’m very honored to be named the head women’s soccer coach at YVC and can’t wait to get to work,” said Vega. “I think the program is in a solid place and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the talented players already in place. I look forward helping grow the program to the next level as we strive to play a competitive and entertaining brand of soccer that our community can be proud of and enjoy.”
A Yakima native, Vega brings with him an extensive background of successful soccer coaching experience at the semi-professional, high school and club levels. For the past five years (2017-21), he has been the girls soccer coach for the Central Washington Sounders, a Puget Sound Premier League club team. As a multi-level club program, Vega helped develop and coach girls of all skills and abilities ranging in ages from 8-18 years old. Also, he was both a head coach and assistant coach with the Yakima United FC men’s and women’s programs for a total of eight seasons from 2014-21. In addition, Vega has extensive professional administrative experience with the sport as he served as the director of operations for the Washington State Adult Soccer Association from 2015-22. He currently holds a United States Soccer Federation “D” Coaching License and is in the process of completing coursework for his USSF “C” Coaching License.
Following a thorough hiring process, YVC Director of Athletics Ray Funk said he believes Vega is the right individual to lead the program into the future.
“Josh has a solid, well-rounded resume full of successful coaching and administrative experiences. He has a clear vision for developing teams and growing programs,” Funk said. “His club experiences provide him with a unique network to not only attract quality student-athletes locally, but also from across the region, state and western United States.”
Vega replaces Abigail Drollinger, who was the head coach for the Yaks for six seasons from 2016-21. During Drollinger’s tenure, the Yaks had an overall record of 45-38-14.
