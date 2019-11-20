DEER PARK — No. 11 Zillah (5-1 SCAC West, 9-1 overall) were down 15-0 in the first half to No. 6 Deer Park (6-0 Northeast, 8-0 overall) before the Leopards strong-willed resolve broke through the Stags’ stingy defense and made it a game to remember on Friday, Nov. 15, at Deer Park High School.
The Leopards started the game slowly and a couple of lost fumbles didn’t help the road team which appeared to be out of sync for some reason. The offense had a few chances to put some points up on the scoreboard prior to intermission but were unsuccessful, said Zillah coach Ron Rood.
In the second half, the switch flipped, and Zillah started to find their offensive rhythm in the third quarter as they were down 15-8 as the defense led the charge.
According to Rood, there was no panic on the Leopards’ sideline and his players approach every game with the expectation of winning as a result of their dedicated work ethic and team-driven approach.
“Coming into the year we were really thin upfront. We had several guys switch positions, like Brett Delp, who went from being a tight end to an all-league guard,” Rood stated. “. . . in our last game we started Brett who’s a senior, three sophomores and a freshman up front. So, that part of our game is real young.”
The Stags added a fourth quarter touchdown on senior running back Matthew Jorgensen’s 83-yard touchdown and led 22-7.
As a result of sophomore quarterback Claysen Delp’s great season and the many contributions from all his players over the course of the season, coach was confident the Leopards’ would battle to the very last whistle. And they did just that.
Zillah senior wide receiver Sebastian Godina caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Delp and after the extra point, the Leopards were in striking distance at 22-14.
Delp guided the offense for one more score as he crossed the goal for his second rushing touchdown of the game with just under 4:00 remaining. The Leopards went for the two-point conversion as Delp’s pass went incomplete and the Zillah’s comeback short, 22-20.
“I do think there’s a culture here at Zillah where the kids are blue collar and they’re willing to work, and they’re pretty good team kids,” Rood expressed. “And, I think that shows in all their sports programs.”
