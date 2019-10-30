ZILLAH —The Leopards utilized their special teams’ kickoff and punt return for touchdowns in defeating non-league rival, Toppenish 23-21, Friday, Oct. 25, at Andy Collins Memorial Field.
The Wildcats led 21-17 but the game swung in the Leopard’s favor as junior Mason Landdek ran the fourth quarter kickoff back to the house for what would be the game winning score.
“I think we played a lot better in the second half, we have a few injuries so there are a few kids not able to play,” Leopard head coach Ron Rood explained.
Toppenish lit up the scoreboard first as senior quarterback Isaac Perez connected on a 63-yard touchdown reception to senior wide receiver Nicholas Garza.
“Toppenish is a good football team, they were hard for us to stop,” Rood added.
Zillah’s offense swiftly responded when junior Juan Avalos caught a touchdown pass from sophomore Claysen Delp to tie the game at 7-7.
“The rivalry is getting to be pretty good, if we end up in the same league next year which I think we will, I think that’ll continue,” the Zillah coach described.
When both squads are evenly matched, special teams usually play a deciding factor in the outcome.
Toppenish’ head coach Jason Smith said his special team’s play struggled with their communications on both a punt and kickoff return for touchdowns.
“We really talked about continuing to come together and not let one loss define us... It was a win we would have liked to have, but it doesn’t have too much bearing on the season,” Smith conveyed.
According to both coaches, their teams are gearing up for playoffs and understand the high level of play that will be required of them as they prepare to do well in the upcoming weeks.
The Wildcats will face off against an opponent as of yet to be determined in their CWAC crossover game, Friday, Nov. 8.
The Leopards will host Cle Elum-Roslyn, Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.