YAKIMA — Peaking at the right time and splashing down the first bucket of the 2020 WIAA Class 1A girls Hardwood Classic quarterfinal game against No.2 seeded Lynden Christian, No. 9 Zillah pounced on the opportunity to leave their mark at the SunDome.
“That’s the best part about this team – they don’t ever give up!” They work hard on a daily basis and that’s something I never have to ask them to do. They bring it and know what’s expected. I couldn’t ask anything more of them,” ZHS coach Brandie Valadez conveyed.
During the opening quarter and with 4:35 remaining in the second, the Leopards (21-6) proved their determined resolve to challenge the Lyncs (25-1) on every possession while executing their fearless brand of attacking basketball and were within 23-20.
“It felt good! We scouted them hard. We knew their personnel really well,” Sophomore Brynn Widner stated. “They had really good defensive pressure on us and they’re really big too!”
The sophomore said it was very hard to draw fouls against girls who are 5-foot-10 and 5-11 but that wasn’t going to prevent them from slashing to the bucket against Lynden Christian as they went to the free throw line and shot 11 of 20 for 55% in the first half while the Lyncs were 0 for two.
Halfway through the pivotal quarter, the Lyncs went on a 13-2 run with most of their points coming in the paint to lead 36-22 at halftime. Widner scored 9 points, 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 5 from the line, while junior Hollie Ziegler added 5 on a 3-pointer and 2 of 2 free throws.
“I thought once they were able to get a couple of runs, we started to take a step back and let it get to us. Next time, we just need to have that confidence to limit their runs by taking charge and keep going,” Widner expressed.
Lynden Christian outrebounded Zillah on the offensive glass by a decisive 9-4 margin and only 11-9 defensively as they used their athleticism to dominate the low block. Junior Emily Mellema led the team with 10 points while Lexi Hernandez contributed seven. They shot 16 for 32 field goals while the Leopards were only able to connect on 5-16 for 31.3%
“This is our first time making it this far in a really long time. So, I never want to settle to be loser out,” Widner acknowledged while describing how her tough-minded parents raised the shooting forward to never give up and keep going.
The Lyncs came out in the third quarter and picked up where they left off as senior 5-10 guard Riley Dykstra added to the balanced scoring attack and increased her team’s lead to 56-28 going into the final quarter.
“Our girls have come so far. We were a completely different team at the beginning of the year. And, we’ve molded into the team that we are now,” Valadez described as she left the stadium with her players and young toddler son in tow following their 63-41 loss, Thursday night, March 5.
Zillah was led in scoring by Ziegler’s 16, Widner 13, Tori Zapien six, Maddie Wallace and Emmalee Nishi each had two while Liana Ramos and Kayana Bass added one.
