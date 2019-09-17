ZILLAH — The Leopards overcame their tough Bears opponent in Saturday’s non-conference matchup at Andy Collins Field.
Head Coach Ron Rood of the Leopards was pleased with his team’s chemistry.
“This group has a very much togetherness feel more than any group I’ve had so far,” Rood acknowledged, “I really think the togetherness was the best thing, they just refused to give up. They had all kinds of chances.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Zillah sophomore quarterback Claysen Delp ran up the middle to score the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter with 1:26 remaining.
The Bears respond quickly, senior quarterback Ryan Ferguson rushed in on a keeper tying the score 7-7 at halftime.
6:50 into the third quarter the Leopards settled for a short field goal from goal line. Zillah reclaimed the lead 10-7.
The fourth quarter began quickly with Ellensburg’s Ferguson rushed for a second score as the Bears took the lead 13-10 with 11:55 remaining.
The Leopards’ offense faced a second down and goal late in the game when Delp ran up the middle for a touchdown which sealed the 17-13 home win.
The Bears could not overcome their costly errors. “A lot of individual mistakes here and there that hurt us, not the right read, blitz the wrong angle and just little things,” head coach Jeff Zenisek stated.
The coach was pleased with his team’s passing game but not their rushing execution.
“I was really disappointed in our run game. We got to be able to run the football. We have good running backs, we just couldn’t run the ball,” Zenisek explained.
The Leopards evened their nonconference record at 1-1. The Zillah coach spoke about his team’s expectations this season, “We have to try and win league,” he expressed. “We want to get into the playoffs and do something. That’s our long-term goal. Is to do some damage there.”
Zillah will play at Naches Valley Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
