This week in 1969
The asking price for No. 1 fresh asparagus was set at 17 cents per pound this week in 1969. No. 2 “grass” was going for 11 cents per pound, reported the Washington Asparagus Growers Association board. The price was distributed to all buyers of Northwest grown asparagus.
Sunnyside School District reported the continued practice of rotating the first three period of classes during the first days of Daylight-Savings Time.
The decision was made to accommodate asparagus growers while allowing students to only miss one period class each day during asparagus harvest. The class rotation allowed students to continue working in the fields, while making sure they also didn’t miss class time.
Sunnyside Pioneer Association announced plans to open a museum in the city. They asked the City Council to move the Ball Funeral Home chapel, then located next to Safeway, to a strip of city-owned land on South Fourth Street, opposite of the Ben Snipes Cabin and bordered by the Union Pacific railroad tracks. The pioneers planned to staff the museum with volunteers.
No date was set for the move.
In military news: Sgt. Donald Beaudry of Grandview was reportedly stationed with the 4133rd Bomb Wing with the Forward Base in the Western Pacific. His wife, Gale, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Bridges, also of Grandview.
Navy Chief Warrant Officer Richard A. Wales of Prosser was reported serving on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise in the Western Pacific. Wales was the son of Mrs. William Sharp of Prosser. His wife is the former Marlene L. Meese of Sunnyside.
