This week in June 1969, Sunnyside Sun readers were amazed that a local crop duster’s unexpected landing on Gurley Road north of Outlook, resulted in only minor injuries to pilot Carl Apts. 60, Yakima.
The Valley Air Service crop dusting plane he was flying lost power, forcing his landing that collided with a 115,000-volt transmission line. The crash knocked out power to much of the Lower Valley.
Marine Corporal Larry L. Boast, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Boast of Mabton was reported serving with Marine Attack Squadron 331 at Camp Lejeune, N. C.
The Lower Valley Men’s Golf Club planned a kick-off to the summer season of play. Lunch and awards were promised.
Two Sunnyside teens, Yolanda Alaniz and Ernest Castilla, traveled to Olympia to be commended by State Governor Daniel Evans for their participation in the Summer Youth Opportunity Program, a work experience project.
Sunnyside fifth grader Judy Friend and sixth grader Karla Grubb were first-place winners in the 4-H-sponsored “Keep America Beautiful” poster contest.
Sunnyside Rotarian C.B. Simenstad represented his club at the 60th Annual Convention of Rotary International held in Honolulu, Hawaii. One of the special speakers he heard was NASA Astronaut Frank Borman of Texas.
John Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. D.J. Allen of Sunnyside, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah. A 1962 Sunnyside High School graduate, Allen earned an FFA private pilot license as part of his training.
A beginning teacher in the Sunnyside School District received an annual salary of $6,500, following salaries agreement. Top pay for teachers with 12 years or more experience and a master’s degree was capped at $11,024.
