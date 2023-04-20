The Sunnyside Police Department responded to a report of a student with a firearm on Thursday, April 20.
At 9:13 a.m. Sunnyside High School entered into a lockdown while the police department and school investigated a reported weapon; Harrison Middle School entered Secure and Teach as an additional precaution at that time.
Sunnyside School District security officers and Sunnyside Police responded to the scene where a 15-year-old female student was taken into custody for possession of a firearm.
The student was taken into custody without incident.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. after no injuries were reported and no additional threats were identified.
This is the second time within a week that the Sunnyside Police Department has reported to the high school with a previous incident occurring on Monday, April 17.
On April 17 the Sunnyside Police reported an incident regarding an attempted stabbing with a knife.
The Police Department is currently seeking information on both cases, any information known about these incidents can be reported to the police department at 509-836-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.