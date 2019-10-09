SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, (LTAC), has completed its’ annual task of reviewing applications from local tourism-based individuals, organizations or businesses vying for tourism project funds.
The committee’s deliberations were approved by the Sunnyside Council in a special Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.
The successful applicants who will receive disbursements, which are derived from last year’s tax on lodging in Sunnyside, are as follows:
Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo Festival – A&A Promotions, $25,000. An additional $3,500 will be considered at the council’s next regular meeting.
Sunnyside Sunshine Days – A&A Promotions, $12,500.
Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade – Sunnyside Rotary, $20,000.
Lower Yakima Valley Visitor’s Guide – Sunnyside Sun Media LLC, $850.
Sunnyside Tourism Marketing – Yakima Valley Tourism, $60,625.92
Sort 4 the Cause – Sort 4 the Cause, $2,500.
