The Sunnyside Police Department has issued a statement regarding the release of the juveniles believed to be involved in the Cinco de Mayo shooting on Friday, May 6.
According to a statement made by Chief Al Escalera, the primary factors governing the release of the juveniles from custody are federal regulations. "According to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 2002, juvenile offenders can only be held in a secured environment for six hours," the statement said. "Additionally, state regulations govern the questioning of juveniles under House Bill 1140 which passed during the 2021 legislative session."
RCW 13.40.740 of HB1140 states that law enforcement officers cannot conduct interrogations of juveniles without the juvenile first having access to legal counsel.
Read the full statement below.
The Sunnyside Police Department has received numerous inquiries through in person contacts, telephone calls and social media posts asking clarifications on the release of juvenile suspects believed to be involved in the incident at the 34th Annual Cinco de Mayo festival on May 6, 2022. As a city and organization, we value these inquiries and submit this explanation surrounding the release of the juvenile suspects believed to be involved.
Many factors considered in the decision-making process relate to numerous witnesses accounts of the incident, and evidence collected and examined from the multiple crime scenes discovered throughout the area. The collection of evidence and the analysis of that evidence takes time to process and understand.
Primary factors governing the release of the juveniles from custody are federal regulations. According to the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 2002, juvenile offenders can only be held in a secured environment for six hours. Additionally, state regulations govern the questioning of juveniles under House Bill 1140 which passed during the 2021 legislative session. RCW 13.40.740, which became effective January 1, 2022, states law enforcement officers may no longer conduct interviews/interrogations of juveniles without the juvenile first having access to legal counsel. A juvenile cannot waive this restriction even if they want to waive their rights and agree to speak with officers. All of these factors combined, placed the department in a position where we could not process and filter the evidence collected to develop the probable cause necessary to charge a specific suspect within the time limits set by federal regulations.
We are grateful to our community for their support and understanding and the Sunnyside Police Department continues to aggressively investigate this heinous act.
We ask that anyone with any information, photos or videos from the event please contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200 or at CrimeTips@sunnyside-wa.gov.
Sincerely, Al Escalera, Chief of Police
