Sunnyside receives stimulus of $20,000

SUNNYSIDE — City management learned Tuesday, April 14, that it will receive $20,000 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding, part of $10 billion for U.S. airports experiencing economic disruption due COVID-19.
Getting wireless access at the airport is West Richland pilot Stuart Turner’s biggest suggestion for use of the city’s recent $20,000 grant made through the FAA and CARES package.
Turner, a frequent flier at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport, often has to adjust his pre-flight plan.
It’s not always as easy as he would like in the age of ready internet access.
This is due to the Sheller Road facility having no Wi-Fi, a tool which would make changing his flight adjustments simpler.
Upon learning of the grant, City Manager Martin Casey said that although the amount is small, it will be helpful in making a small improvement at the historic aviation facility.
The money is slated to aid with reimbursement of any airport capital or operational expenditures, including payroll, utilities and debt payment. The funds can, according to the FFA, also be used for projects which may have been shelved due to the pandemic.
“We, as yet, haven’t considered how the money might be used for, but we do have some areas where it will be helpful,” Martin asserted.
Turner, who flies into Sunnyside several times a month, thinks his airport improvement suggestions could make a huge impact at the airport. “I’d also like to see the establishment of a courtesy car service,” he added.
“It would be a great convenience for pilot-businessmen, like myself, who frequently lands for business in the Sunnyside area but needs a ride into town,” Turner noted.
“Both needs are critical, manageable and would make a huge impact for the city and the pilots,” the pilot pronounced.
“Those of us who use the airport love it. Wi-Fi and a car service would make life so much easier,” Turner remarked.
In other projects happening at the airport, the Port of Sunnyside plans to build a new business incubator hangar. The project, designed to bring more business to the airport and surrounding area, is now on the shelf due to COVID-19, according to port officials.
“We plan to resume the project once the state unfreezes reimbursements on construction projects,” Port Executive Director Jay Hester reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.