Sunnyside Schools names Golden Apple winners

The Sunnyside School District has announced the Golden Apple award winners for the 2021-22 school year.
They are:
Administrator of the Year, Kirk Weets, Custodial Coordinator
High School Teacher of the Year, Susana Rodriquez
Middle School Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Babcock, Harrison Middle School
Elementary Teacher of the Year, David Phillips, Sun Valley Elementary School
Para Educator of the Year, Janet Aguirre, Braille Specialist, District-wide
Student Support Staff of the Year, Tania Alarcon, Transportation Department
School Support Staff of the Year, Enrique Rocha, Sunnyside High School/Custodial Department
Specialist of the Year, Casandra Schilperoort, Instructional Coach, District-wide
Office Staff of the Year, Carmela Galvan, Juana Juarez, Sherry Castilleja, Washington Elementary School
David Guevara, Extracurricular Staff of the Year, SHS, Coaching
Substitute Teacher of the Year, Stacey Olivarez, Chief Kamiakin Elementary/Pioneer Elementary
The awards are presented every year to the staff members that demonstrate dedication to children and education and go out of their way to help others and consistently look for new ways to positively influence the lives of children.
All winners were nominated by fellow staff members, students, parents, administrators or community members.
You can see past winners at https://www.sunnysideschools.org/
