Sunnyside Schools names Golden Apple winners
Courtesy/Sunnyside School District

The Sunnyside School District has announced the Golden Apple award winners for the 2021-22 school year.

They are:

Administrator of the Year, Kirk Weets, Custodial Coordinator

High School Teacher of the Year, Susana Rodriquez

Middle School Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Babcock, Harrison Middle School

Elementary Teacher of the Year, David Phillips, Sun Valley Elementary School

Para Educator of the Year, Janet Aguirre, Braille Specialist, District-wide

Student Support Staff of the Year, Tania Alarcon, Transportation Department

School Support Staff of the Year, Enrique Rocha, Sunnyside High School/Custodial Department

Specialist of the Year, Casandra Schilperoort, Instructional Coach, District-wide

Office Staff of the Year, Carmela Galvan, Juana Juarez, Sherry Castilleja, Washington Elementary School

David Guevara, Extracurricular Staff of the Year, SHS, Coaching

Substitute Teacher of the Year, Stacey Olivarez, Chief Kamiakin Elementary/Pioneer Elementary

The awards are presented every year to the staff members that demonstrate dedication to children and education and go out of their way to help others and consistently look for new ways to positively influence the lives of children.

All winners were nominated by fellow staff members, students, parents, administrators or community members.

You can see past winners at https://www.sunnysideschools.org/

Kevin Rounce can be reached at 509-837-4500 ext 110 or email krounce@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.