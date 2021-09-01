The annual Sunshine Days festival returns Saturday, September 11.
The event will include a parade at noon, with local vendors and entertainment as well.
Coordinator Amy Rubio with A&A Promotions says, “We’re hoping to bring the community together and showcase local vendor talent.”
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the parade will include a Fallen Heroes Project with volunteers walking the route with names of lost heroes.
Anyone who wants to volunteer or participate in the parade should visit cometothesun.com or stop by City Hall.
The deadline to have your parade entry judged is Friday, September 3. They will accept participants after that, but they won’t be judged.
Walmart will be providing snacks for the parade entries.
Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Sunnyside Historical Museum at 704 S 4th Street.
The day will be capped off with the Miss Sunnyside Pageant which will happen at the High School beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Find out more at cometothesun.com.
