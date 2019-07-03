TOPPENISH — Area teachers are being provided the opportunity to take part in a special week-long course on neuroscience July 15-19 at Heritage University.
Being taught will be information on the science of how children learn and ways to re-engage students as part of the Summer Institute Neuroscience of Learning.
A framework and foundation in evidence-based neuroscience will be shared to help teachers better understand the learning processes.
The program is presented by Neural Education, Institute for Connecting Neuroscience with Teaching and Learning. Its founder, Kieran O’Mahony, Ph.D., FRGS, is a learning sciences fellow with the University of Washington College of Education LIFE (Learning in Informal and Formal Environments) Center.
“Education in America has stagnated, as efforts to raise education levels during the last 50 years have gone nowhere,” said Dr. O’Mahony. “By using a neural lens, we can positively affect our education deficiencies by giving teachers tools and practices that align with how the brain works and how children learn.”
O’Mahony is passionate about how new methodologies have changed the learning world since the Decade of the Brain in the early years of this century.
“It shocked me to realize that for all my years in the classroom, I hadn’t taken any classes on how the human brain works or how children’s brains learn. Today, teachers get to understand the organ that is most influential in learning—the cognitive machinations of each brain—as we create learning spaces that work in their schools.”
Heritage University is hosting basic summer institute in an effort to give teachers the tools for creating a stress-free classroom, eliminate disciplinary referrals, increase academic performance and help students self-engage with voice and agency. Every teacher is being sponsored at 90 percent reduction in the course, resulting in a cost of $99.50, and those who complete the week will earn 35 clock hours.
To register for the Summer Institute Neuroscience of Learning, visit Neuraleducation.org. For more information, contact David Mance at 509- 865-0731 or mance_d@heritage.edu.
