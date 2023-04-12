Travis Jones joins Wrigley Field grounds crew

A Sunnyside High School graduate’s love of baseball that began with father and son games of catch and fly balls is evolving into a Masters in Sports and Athletic Administration.
As part of his master’s program, Sunnyside’s Travis Jones, 31, will join the grounds crew at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have gotten the position I have,” Jones said. “Most people who work grounds crew or get grounds crew internships have degrees in ag or turf management.”
Jones credits his father, Rodney, for the knowledge and love of the sport. Jones’ father, before changing out of work clothes and insulated rubber boots, would make time to play catch with a young Travis. “I’m not where I am today without him.”
While discussing his upcoming position at Wrigley Field, Jones mentioned several role models that played a large part in his career path, from Dave Martinez, current Sunnyside High School Athletic Director, always making sure little league and summer baseball programs were available, to former ag teacher Ryan Kannely for allowing him to care for the school’s baseball field before games instead of sitting in class. “Him (Kannely) letting me skip class has led to a career path,” he joked.
Bob Sarmiento Sr. is another part of Jones’ story, as he took the time to coach and mentor young baseball players like himself. “Sarmiento helping get fields at Sunnyview Park or Lincoln Elementary School for me and Jaime (Sarmiento) to play on means so much, because he did it without expecting anything in return.”
Jones also mentioned role models like “the encyclopedia of baseball” Clint Copenhaver, Tom Schmick, little league coach Kevin Fennel, Harrison Middle School coach Chief Palomarez, and SHS coaches Rick Puente and Terry Shines. “I guess I love baseball because I’ve received so much love from people, through baseball.”
Jones’ new position in the grounds crew will include patching the pitcher’s mound, home plate, and both bullpens, mowing the infield and outfields, and dragging and watering the skin. “Basically, the same type of work Curtis Graff, David Boss, and others at SVID and the City of Sunnyside do to make sure our local fields are ready and safe to play on.”
Joining the grounds crew at Wrigley Field will allow Jones to finish his studies and complete his internship requirement. “Plus, it’s Wrigley Field. My oldest sister Jennifer took me to a game there once and it’s just unbelievable,” he said. “It’s cool to know that I get to be a part of that, even if just a tiny bit.”
Jones will begin at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. after his semester at Gonzaga University ends this May and continue until the fall semester begins in October. “I will admit though, I’m really going to miss Conquistador, El Valle, Garcia’s, Eli and Kathy’s, and Bob’s Drive In. Nobody does food like the lower Yakima Valley.”
