SUNNYSIDE — Local men LaDon Linde and Jim Restucci and Moxee woman Autumn Torres will have face to face interviews Wednesday, Oct. 21, with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker to determine who will be chosen to replace the late Norm Childress of Grandview on the three-person governing body.
The three candidates netted the most votes from the Yakima County Republicans’ Precinct Committee Officers (PCO) during voting held Oct. 14 in Yakima.
The candidate chosen will face election to the position in 2021 to complete the four-year term.
The Commission must make its decision by Nov. 15 to fill the vacancy or Governor Jay Inslee will make the selection.
In the selection process, LaDon Linde, director of medical staff services at Sunnyside Astria Hospital, garnered the most votes from PCOs.
“Well, I’m thrilled, really, grateful, and appreciative the PCOs support and their decision to nominate me as their first choice,” the medical services director said Friday.
Linde, 59, is a former dairyman and former campaign manager for State Representative Barb Lisk.
“I also worked on Representative Bruce Chandler and Congressman Dan Newhouse campaign,” shared the longtime Republican.
Linde said his reason for seeking the commission position was see county economic safety open as soon as possible, use tax dollars wisely and to continue to work on economic development.
He said his decision to seek the position is rooted in the COVID-19 business crisis.
“I know that COVID is real and I know people die from it and I trust the leaders with the safety steps they took for the health of the residents,” he noted. “But now I think we need to get serious about opening up the county and I’m glad to see us move into Phase 2 and what that means to small businesses in our communities.”
Torres, 43, of Moxee, the second highest in receiving votes, brings small business experience to the table. She and her husband operated a general contracting business. She also works along her father with the family owned Husch and Husch Company of Harrah, a fertilizer and chemical company.
“I’m honored to have received the support of the PCOs. There were a lot of great candidates to choose from,” the mother of five grown children noted.
Torres believes she can take her business experience, and organizational skills to the commission to help address uses, such as streamline building permitting.
Torres admits she has conservative values and while she was never been a PCO, she has worked on state, regional and congressional campaigns for Dino Rossi, David Taylor, Clint Didier, and serves as the chair of the Yakima Republican Liberty Caucus.
“I’m passionate about our Yakima Valley and I’m ready to do a good job and work to continue being a part of its growth.”
Sunnyside City Councilman Jim Restucci, 53, brings a wealth of governmental knowledge to the commission, having begun his political career in city government in 2003, raising to be chosen mayor four times.
“I’ve been actively involved in county government for 17 years,” the current chairman of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) said.
“I’m already aware of the conditions and concerns facing the county and commission,” he declared.
In addition, he has served on 35 county boards and commissions since being elected to office.
Restucci claims to be nonpartisan, but says his values are conservative.
“I love the job and what I do.”
“I was one of the founding members of the Office of Emergency Management, while serving on the YVCOG board,” Restucci noted.
He currently serves on the State Transportation Commission, bringing his knowledge of the need for small roads improvement throughout the state and in the county.
“I have the experience and I truly have the concerns of the people in mind while working to make our county a safe and economic strong place to live.”
