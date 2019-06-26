SUNNYSIDE — Thanks to Sen. Jim Honeyford, the City of Sunnyside has been awarded $500,000 in state grant funding in the biennium budget.
Those funds are for a new maintenance hangar and pilots’ lounge upgrades, City Manager Martin Casey reviewed with the Municipal Airport Advisory Board at its June 18 meeting.
“We’re looking at long-range plans,” Casey said, before commenting, “The money may be enough to get through pre-design, design and pre-construction.”
That’s when members of the board perked up.
They were confused by the idea the funds would be exhausted in pre-planning without any construction taking place.
Scott Stiltner said a steel building, measuring 100’x100’ should have plenty of space for several aircraft, as well as office, and cost not more than $100,000.
Chairman Larry Dolan said the mechanic would need space for at least three aircraft, and a building like the one mentioned by Stiltner would be sufficient in size.
The needs of an aircraft mechanic’s business and requirements have yet to be determined, Casey said, adding there are different factors like the location of a hangar to be considered.
Stiltner acknowledged there are often several requirements and restrictions for the use of grants, but he and the other board members are hard pressed to believe the entire grant would be exhausted in pre-planning.
“We’re at the very early stage of the conversation,” Casey said.
Whatever the case, the board is hoping a mechanic will attract pilots to using the airport more often.
Although not present for the meeting, earlier this month, Honeyford said the funding for the airport maintenance and hangar is intended to put the city in position for a fixed base operator to increase usage.
“I want to make it more profitable, so it isn’t a drain on city budgets and provides a good service,” he said.
