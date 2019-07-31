WALLA WALLA – Two new doors just opened, literally, for Yakima and mid-Columbia valley veterans in need of unscheduled medical care.
With the mid-July launch of the year-old Department of Veterans’ Affairs Mission Act, veterans are now able to visit two newly designated Tri-Cities medical clinics without prior authorization, for after hours or urgent care needs.
Tri-Cities Community Health in Pasco and On Scene Medical Services in Kennewick, are the first area clinics to sign up to supplement after hours gaps in veteran healthcare choices.
The Mission Act is just starting its rollout. As a 2.0 version of an evolving community care program, the current list of urgent care facilities is small now, but will grow, said VA officials.
According to Linda Wondra, Walla Walla VA Public Affairs Officer, “There are 20 plus more clinics in the process of being loaded in the system. I would think that there will be at least one for the Yakima area.”
Although many larger VA Medical Centers offer afterhours walk-in urgent care options, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, unlike sister centers in Spokane or Portland, does not.
The Walla Walla VA is responsible for providing healthcare to honorably discharged veterans living inside of what is known as a catchment area.
This area spans from Lewiston and Grangeville, Idaho areas, to Yakima, Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Boardman/Morrow County, La Grande and Ontario, Oregon.
As with all government programs, there are eligibilities and small print guidelines. Veterans eligible to use the new Mission Act after hours clinics must have already been in the VA system as users for 24 months prior to a Mission Act visit. Visits are also subject to co-pays.
The Mission Act also includes funding to review and recommend upgrades for facilities and the expansion of telehealth, which helps veterans living rurally, to access their medical team by phone or internet.
Veterans can call (509) 525-5200 and ask to speak to a Mission Act liaison, Wondra said.
More program details are available online by visiting: https://www.va.gov/communitycare/docs/pubfiles/factsheets/VA-FS_Vet-Urgent-Care.pdf?utm_source=Newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=VAntage?.
