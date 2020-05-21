Aaliyah Jasmine May Silva

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Aaliyah plans to attend St. Martin’s University and pursue a career in physical therapy.
Favorite quote: Love Yourz.
Message from family: Liyah, baby girl, you’re a complete orgullo to us. We are extremely proud of you. You have huge goals that will all come true. Never hesitate or question your ability to accomplish them. Put your faith in God and He will clear your path. Always walk with your head high and shoulders back like the little boss you are. Love always Mom, Dad and the boys.
Parents' names: Jessica Alcaraz & Benjamin Silva Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.