Abbigail Shelton

School: Zillah High School
Future plans: After high school Abbigail plans to go to Yakima Valley Community College to get her transfer degree. She then plans to attend Washington State University to complete her degree in robotic engineering. Abbigail eventually wants to work for Boeing.
Favorite quote: “The End is Just the Beginning”
Message from family: Abbigail we are so very proud of you and all that you have accomplished in life. We love you!
Parents' names: Shannon Magaña
