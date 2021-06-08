Abigael Marquez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending Yakima Valley College in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.
Favorite quote: There is a past version of you that is so proud of how far you have come.
Message from family: We are so proud of your perseverance and determination especially through this past year. You pushed ahead even when discouraged choosing to set your eyes on Jesus with faith that He would see you through. We love you Abbey!! The best is yet to come!!
Parents' names: Saul and Rhonda Marquez
