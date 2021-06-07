Adam Barajas

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Wants to go into law enforcement. Will attend YVCC, start taking prerequisites.
Favorite quote: Will be working until college starts in the fall.
Message from family: So proud of our son, grandson. Reach for the stars. There is nothing you can't do. Love you very much.
Parents' names: Abel Barajas, Maria Lopez.
