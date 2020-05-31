Adamari Miranda

School: Mabton High School & YVC
Future plans: Adamari will attend WSU Tri-Cities this fall.
Favorite quote: You owe it to yourself to become everything you've ever dreamed of being.
Message from family: Primero gracias a Dios, gracias Adamari por hacernos sentir ese gran orgullo por no rendirte jamas y seguir luchando por tus sueños. Te amamos.
Parents' names: Luis y Julita Miranda
