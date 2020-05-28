Adrian Enriquez

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Attend Eastern Washington University and earn a Bachelors degree.
Favorite quote: "If you do not believe in yourself no one will do it for you." - Kobe Bryant
Message from family: Congratulations you made it. We are so proud of you. We are all excited for you and your future endeavors. We love you!
Parents' names: Agustin and Celia Enriquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.