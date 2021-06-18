Adrian Rodriguez

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Continue pushing forward to better educate myself for my future.
Favorite quote: NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS GOOD OR BAD ALWAYS SMILE AND STAY HUMBLE THANK GOD EVERY DAY.
Message from family: Adrian ( lil boo ) you have made us proud In so many ways always remember you can accomplish anything you want if u set your mind to it. You are the one who holds the key to your dreams WE LOVE YOU LIL BOO, MOM & DAD
Parents' names: David & Terrie Cardenas
