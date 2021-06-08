Alejandro Alaniz Jr.

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Planning on joining an apprenticeship and join the trades.
Message from family: We are so proud of you son and all of your accomplishments, We knew you could do it. Don’t ever stop reaching for your goals. We love you
Parents' names: Albert and Devin Palomarez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.