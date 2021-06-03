Alexandra Ciara Aguilar

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Alex will be pursuing a career in cosmetology.
Favorite quote: “Don’t need to fix what ain’t broken, God made you perfectly like the sky and the ocean..like the stars and the sunset..and the clouds and the sky”
Message from family: We hope that you never stop pushing to accomplish your goals. You’re an amazing young lady and we hope you always walk through life with a kind heart and warm smile. Your unique style and artistic eye will take you far. Your wonderful personality is always a pleasure to be around. You fill our lives with so much joy. We love you Alex, we’re so proud of you. Don’t forget we are always here to support you in all you do.
Parents' names: Sandra Morales & Jesse Valencia, Ismael & Dora Aguilar
