Alexis Lara

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Continue her education within the Medical Field
Message from family: Congratulations Mija! We Love You & are very Proud of you! Nothing is impossible - Enjoy the beginning of your adult journey!!!!
Parents' names: Annette & Sergio Lara
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.