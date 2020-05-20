Alexis Robillard

School: Zillah High School
Future plans: Attend Columbia Basin Community College before going to a four year university to study marketing.
Favorite quote: The key is to never give up.
Message from family: We love you and wish you the best now and in the future. Congratulations! Love, Mom, Dad, Julie and all of your family
Parents' names: Ken Robillard & Christine Park
