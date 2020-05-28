School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Alexis will be attending college at the University of Washington to pursue a career in the medical field.
Favorite quote: Opportunities don't happen, you create them.
Message from family: Congratulations Alexis Sotelo on your accomplishment in graduating as one of Sunnyside High school’s Valedictorian’s for your class of 2020. We are all so proud of you, love you so much! Mom, Dad, Ray, Cruzita, Cece, Grandma and (Grandpa from heaven.)
Parents' names: Robert and Yolanda Sotelo
