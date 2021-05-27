Alyssa Lara

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Attend UW Bothell. Major in Biology and become a Traveling Physical Therapist!
Favorite quote: Let all that you do be done in Love!
Message from family: We are beyond proud of you! Continue to reach for the stars & enjoy your journey after High School. Remember that the Lord is always watching over you, and you have a family that will always be here when you need us! Keep up the great work! We are so proud of the young lady that you have become & all of your achievements that you have reached & will continue to reach along your journey!
Parents' names: Sergio & Annette Lara
