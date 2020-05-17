Anaya Baze

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: She will be attending Paul Mitchell The School in Richland starting this fall to pursue her dream of becoming a professional hair stylist.
Favorite quote: Treat people with kindness - Harry Styles
Message from family: We are so proud of all the accomplishments you have made on your journey, and it’s only the beginning. We love you very much.
Parents' names: Antonio Chávez and Hannah Baze
