Angel K. Morales

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Angel's future plans are to attend a four year university, play baseball and get a degree in engineering.
Favorite quote: Never let the fear striking out keep from playing the game.
Message from family: I want to tell my son that I'm proud of him and even though life was a bit hard you turned out to be an amazing young man with a big heart. Love always dad.
Parents' names: Manuel Morales Jr
