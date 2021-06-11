Angel Reyes

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Obtain Dental Assistant Certification

Favorite quote: You go before me and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head. Psalms:139:5 NLT

Message from family: WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOU AND LOVE YOU!

Parents' names: Melchor Reyes and Patti Torrez

