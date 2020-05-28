Angel Reyna

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Angel will be attending WSU in the fall and see where life takes her.
Favorite quote: “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless”
Message from family: Congratulations we all couldn’t be more proud of you. We are beyond excited to see you embark on this next chapter of your life. Best of luck on what’s to come. We know you’ll do great things!
Parents' names: Maria S Reyna & Teodoro Reyna
