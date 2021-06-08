Angela Herrera

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: YVCC - undecided on career
Favorite quote: "Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself"
Message from Family: We are so proud of you Angela. This has been one heck of a year but you prevailed. Reach beyond the stars. You can do anything you want.
Parents' names: Mario and Carrie Herrera
