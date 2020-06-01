Angela Prisila Mendoza Barrios

School: Mabton Jr/Sr High School
Future plans: Attend Eastern Washington University this fall.
Favorite quote: Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.
Message from family: Gracias a Dios por darme la oportunidad de llegar a esta gran momento, Gracias Prisila por siempre luchar dia a dia sin darte por vensida, ruego a Dios que siempre ilumine tu camino “Eres mi Guerrera” Te amo.
Parents' names: Natividad Barrios
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.