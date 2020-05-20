Anna Lopez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I will be attending Central Washington for 2 years then transfer to UW to finish my degree and major in Pre-Med then attend medical school to become a trauma surgeon and do my intern & resident year at UW medical center
Favorite quote: “There comes a point where it all become too much. When we get too tired to fight anymore. So we give up. That’s when the real work begins. To find hope where there seems to be absolutely none at all.”-Cristina Yang
Message from family: You were born to be something great in life and change many peoples life’s. You can do anything you want in life as long as you put your mind to it and never give up we believe in you. We are also very proud of the person you’ve become and to see how far you came along. We are so proud of you and your accomplishment. We love you and are proud of you.
